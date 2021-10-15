Zacks: Analysts Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Post -$4.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.75) and the lowest is ($5.03). argenx reported earnings of ($3.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($7.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($6.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($16.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.18) to ($4.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.74. The stock had a trading volume of 120,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,234. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $244.98 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.21. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in argenx by 9.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in argenx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in argenx by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in argenx by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in argenx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

