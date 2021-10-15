Zacks: Analysts Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 27,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,518. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $299.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.