Zacks: Analysts Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 27,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,518. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $299.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

