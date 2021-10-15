Zacks: Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce $316.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.28 million and the lowest is $312.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $109.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

