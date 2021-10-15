Zacks: Analysts Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. Quantum reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $215,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,506 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Quantum by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 174,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 163,778 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QMCO opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $313.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

