Zacks: Analysts Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.17 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report sales of $8.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.77 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. SAP’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SAP by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $157.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.35.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

