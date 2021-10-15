Zacks: Analysts Expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.31). Synlogic posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synlogic by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. 175,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,179. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $141.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.87.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

