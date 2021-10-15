Zacks: Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Announce $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. The Travelers Companies posted earnings of $3.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $12.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

NYSE TRV opened at $156.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $109.62 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,521,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

