Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report sales of $116.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.38 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $481.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $464.26 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%.

BSET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 416,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 62,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

