Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Announce $2.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the highest is $2.73. Carlisle Companies reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,149. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.93 and its 200-day moving average is $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

