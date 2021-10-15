Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%.

Several analysts have commented on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 3.18.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.