Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.43) and the highest is ($0.47). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

SPR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 2,273,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,644,000 after buying an additional 699,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

