Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report sales of $212.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.30 million to $217.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $142.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $951.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $293.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of -152.27 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $294.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.11.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,329 shares of company stock worth $96,981,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 55.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 139.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

