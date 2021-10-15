Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Post $1.67 EPS

Analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.84. AON reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $13.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.95. 14,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,867. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.87. AON has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $308.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AON by 13,443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth $134,780,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

