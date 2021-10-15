Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several research firms recently commented on FENC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 82,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,925. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 33.11 and a current ratio of 33.11. The company has a market cap of $243.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

