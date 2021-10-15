Zacks: Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $5.78 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce earnings per share of $5.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $19.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $21.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 56.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $98.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

