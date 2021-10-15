Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MDNA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. 62,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,430. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $129.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

