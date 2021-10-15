Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $353.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.22 million and the lowest is $346.99 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $295.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $13.92 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

