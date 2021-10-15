Zacks: Brokerages Expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post $82.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.71 million. QAD reported sales of $76.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $337.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.82 million to $343.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $366.73 million, with estimates ranging from $362.13 million to $374.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QAD by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QAD by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 484,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. QAD has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $89.01.

QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

