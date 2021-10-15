Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $17.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,345 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 433,188 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.0% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,307,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $27.47 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $946.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

