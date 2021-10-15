Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Visteon posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.73.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 231.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $181,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 88.7% during the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Visteon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VC opened at $108.30 on Friday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

