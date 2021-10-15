Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0427 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $100,544.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00044050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00211902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

