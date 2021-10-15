ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,929.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $3,929.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00205688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00117002 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00129057 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003282 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

