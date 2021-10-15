Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Up 105.4% in September

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 641.0 days.

Shares of ZLDPF stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

