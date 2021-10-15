Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Up 105.4% in September

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 641.0 days.
Shares of ZLDPF stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.63.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
