Zealium Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,887.19 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $40,887.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.12 or 0.00330300 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

