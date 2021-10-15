ZeuxCoin (ZUC) One Day Volume Tops $65.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $189,856.64 and approximately $65.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00204764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00092326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

