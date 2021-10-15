Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,520,000 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the September 15th total of 9,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth $168,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth $1,093,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth $2,155,000. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 7.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 222.2% during the second quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.36 million. Analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. 86 Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

