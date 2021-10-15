Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

