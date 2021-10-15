Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,043 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.8% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.78. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

