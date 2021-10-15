Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Zscaler worth $78,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Shares of ZS opened at $293.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of -152.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $294.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,329 shares of company stock worth $96,981,701. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

