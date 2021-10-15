Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Sells $88,103.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $88,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Magdalena Yesil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $83,558.74.

On Monday, August 30th, Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $78,829.00.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,830. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after buying an additional 497,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

