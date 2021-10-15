zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Financial Comparison

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares zvelo and Intellicheck’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intellicheck $10.73 million 15.54 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -890.00

Intellicheck has higher revenue and earnings than zvelo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares zvelo and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A Intellicheck -3.77% -5.20% -4.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for zvelo and Intellicheck, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellicheck 0 0 4 0 3.00

Intellicheck has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.49%. Given Intellicheck’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than zvelo.

Risk & Volatility

zvelo has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intellicheck beats zvelo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About zvelo

Zvelo, Inc. engages in the development of hardware and software products to local area networks. It operates through providing website and dynamic content categorization technologies, URL database, malicious, compromised, inappropriate website detection services, and reputation blocklist solutions. The company was founded by Philip Becker in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

