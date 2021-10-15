Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $12.33 on Friday. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $428.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zynex by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Zynex by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

