$0.01 EPS Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. DHI Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHX. B. Riley lifted their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

DHX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 155,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,159. The company has a market cap of $248.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,834 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,031,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

