-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zovio.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZVO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Zovio has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the second quarter valued at $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zovio during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.