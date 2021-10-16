-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. Veritone reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VERI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $23.66 on Friday. Veritone has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $777.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

