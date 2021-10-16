-$0.12 EPS Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is $0.02. Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 9,173.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 62.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 157,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the period.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.50.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

