$0.16 EPS Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $256.93 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at $12,521,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 319.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

