$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

