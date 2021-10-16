$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.22.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

