$0.26 EPS Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.22. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.62. 5,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,226. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32. U.S. Century Bank has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

