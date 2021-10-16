-$0.30 EPS Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.55). Delek US posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.05. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

