$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 93,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after acquiring an additional 234,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,719 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 507,391 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.