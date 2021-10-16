$0.40 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.46. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.11. 1,881,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

