$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of DEI opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,384 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $43,722,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 55.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.