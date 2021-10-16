$0.50 EPS Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on B. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of B stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. 199,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $720,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 85.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $663,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

