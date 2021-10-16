$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.63. Employers posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Employers’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:EIG opened at $40.15 on Friday. Employers has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Employers by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Employers by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

