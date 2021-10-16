-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.43). Splunk reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Splunk by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,361,000 after acquiring an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Splunk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average is $137.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

