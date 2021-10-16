$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

BRC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 125,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. Brady has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brady by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brady by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

