0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.39

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $18.72 million and $346,668.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00039725 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

