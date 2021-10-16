$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.16. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $48,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $88,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

